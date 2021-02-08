Crime

2-year-old killed in Tacoma house fire has been identified

A 2-year-old boy was killed in a Tacoma house fire on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
A 2-year-old boy who died in a Tacoma house fire has been identified.

Firefighters on Wednesday found Adam Lee Hendricks upstairs in his family’s home in the 2000 block of East Columbia Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined a cause of death.

The fire started about 1:40 p.m. on the second-floor of the house. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from upstairs and were told somebody might be trapped inside.

Authorities have not determined what started the fire. Puyallup Tribal Police are investigating.

“No matter who it was, he had a heart of gold, he really did,” Gale Hendricks, the boy’s father, told KING-5. “He loves people, strangers or not, man, he loves you. He was a good kid.”

