Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Patrick Haydon Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Conrad Fallentine

Age: 41.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 200 block of Military Road East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting two teenage girls and threatening to kill one of them. Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Patrick Haydon

Age: 24.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy he met on the bus. Convicted in 2014 of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Vincent E. Wallace

Age: 57.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 14th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted of indecent exposure in 2008 and 2016, as well as three convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

Sex offender treatment: It is unclear whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.