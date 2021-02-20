Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Todd D. Nichols Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Todd D. Nichols

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 on two counts of rape in Blaine County, Idaho, for abducting and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Ronald Clayton

Age: 42.

Description: 6 feet and 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of first-degree assault and first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint after forcing his way into her home, then trying to strangle her when she refused to leave with him.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Jody Tobin

Age: 50.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Lewis County for exposing himself to two women.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.