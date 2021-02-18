Man accused of raping minor at Spanaway house party has been charged

A man accused of raping a 14-year-old at a Spanaway house party last year was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape and third-degree rape of a child.

The suspect, who was 21 at the time, is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Pierce County Superior Court.

“The victim and her father went to JBLM (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) to report that the defendant raped her,” the declaration for determination of probable cause said. “They reported to the military because the defendant is in the military. Military police did an investigation.”

Charging papers gave these allegations about what happened:

The girl told police she and the 21-year-old had some of the same friends and that they started talking on Snapchat. She said he got her alcohol and that in November took her to the party.

They drank, and he whispered “I’m gonna (expletive) up your life.” Then he strangled the girl and raped her.

Later he texted her that he was sorry and said he was going to stop drinking.

Part of his message said he should “know my limitations and boundaries,” and that “I don’t need anyone knowing about this. I just wanna make it better and make it go away.”

When police spoke with him, he allegedly said he thought the girl was 15.