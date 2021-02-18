Police officer injured after crashing into a car in Graham

A Federal Way police officer struck another vehicle in Graham on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Graham Fire & Rescue

Two people were injured Thursday after a Federal Way police officer struck a stopped vehicle in Graham, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred about 10 a.m. at Meridian Avenue East and 288th Street East.

A woman in a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south when she stopped at 288th to turn left.

The police officer “ended up striking the rear of her car,” trooper Ryan Burke said.

It was not immediately clear why the officer hit the other vehicle.

Both the officer and the woman were taken to area hospitals. The officer was listed as awake and alert and the woman had minor injuries, Burke said.

Two children in the woman’s Suburban were not injured.

All lanes of Meridian Avenue East are closed for the investigation. They are expected to reopen around 12:45 p.m.