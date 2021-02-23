Crime

Man arrested for starting fire at Tacoma middle school, police say

A close-up photo of police lights by night
A close-up photo of police lights by night Alex Schmidt Getty Images

A man suspected of starting a fire at a Tacoma middle school early Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

Officers responding to an unrelated call about 4:30 a.m. spotted flames coming from Gray Middle School, called firefighters and went to investigate.

They took a 42-year-old found nearby into custody. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Firefighters said they found “a small flammable liquid fire” near a broken window.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. The fire did not spread inside the building but there was smoke damage, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service