Man arrested for starting fire at Tacoma middle school, police say

A man suspected of starting a fire at a Tacoma middle school early Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

Officers responding to an unrelated call about 4:30 a.m. spotted flames coming from Gray Middle School, called firefighters and went to investigate.

They took a 42-year-old found nearby into custody. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Firefighters said they found “a small flammable liquid fire” near a broken window.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. The fire did not spread inside the building but there was smoke damage, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.