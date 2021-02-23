Pierce County man accused of chasing, shooting at two Door Dash delivery drivers

Getty Images

A 43-year-old Pierce County man chased and shot at two Door Dash delivery drivers because he thought they didn’t belong in the neighborhood, court records say.

Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with two counts of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Charging papers give this account:

Two delivery drivers for Door Dash were dropping off food Sunday to a home in the 7300 block of 163rd Street East when a man pulled up and asked them why they were in the area.

After telling him they had dropped off food, “the defendant responded by telling them that if they were stealing from the mailboxes that he would ‘(expletive) shoot’ them,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

The delivery drivers sped away out of fear and the man followed them. Shortly after the delivery drivers ran a red light trying to escape the man, he allegedly fired a shot at their vehicle.

They called 911 and while speaking with dispatchers, the man allegedly pulled up beside them and pointed a handgun at them out the window.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded and took the man into custody.

A loaded handgun, drugs, stolen credit cards and counterfeit money were found in his vehicle, records say.

The man is a convicted felon with prior convictions for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, which means he is prohibited from having a gun.

Prosecutors said other charges may be filed in the future.