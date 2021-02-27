Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Mathew L. Gustamante Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Mathew L. Gustamante

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2006 of third-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Noah Nelson

Age: 41.

Description: 5-foot-6 feet and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. Convicted in 2010 of possession of second-degree depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in King County.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information:Call Tacoma police detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Raymond Patee

Age: 36.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 11400 block of 34th Avenue East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions. Adjudicated in 2001 for sexual battery by restraint in Sacramento Juvenile Court for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.