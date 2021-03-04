Pierce County man suspected of dog-fighting ring faces 75 charges; scores of dogs seized

A man suspected of running a dog-fighting ring in Pierce County has been charged with animal fighting and 74 counts of animal cruelty.

Elmer James Givens Jr., 41, was booked into Pierce County Jail on Wednesday night. He’s expected to appear in court Thursday.

Prosecutors charged him with animal fighting, 58 counts of first-degree animal cruelty and 16 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, according to court records.

Givens was previously arrested Dec. 18, 2019 on suspicion of animal cruelty and animal fighting and was later released. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that the investigation was ongoing.

Givens denied being involved with dog fighting and petitioned to get back the 48 dogs the county seized from him at the time. District Court Judge Jeanette Lineberry declined.

She said in part at a Jan. 16, 2020 hearing: “Based on the testimony, the living conditions were deplorable. ... The court has serious concerns about them suffering future neglect or abuse.”

Charging papers said investigators seized more than 20 dogs from the property Wednesday night when they executed a search warrant, and that more than 70 dogs were seized during two prior search warrants.

Charges from Wednesday are still pending investigation and are not part of the 75 counts prosecutors charged him with Thursday, according to court records.

“Recent monitoring of the defendant’s Youtube channel and kennel website demonstrate that the defendant is still in the business of breeding animals and promoting dog-fighting,” the declaration for determination of probable cause alleges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.