Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunken driver in Tacoma is identified

A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver in Tacoma on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver in Tacoma on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

A motorcyclist pushing his broken down bike across a Tacoma street was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver last weekend, Tacoma police said.

The motorcyclist was identified as 55-year-old David Klutchko.

He was pushing his motorcycle across South Alaska Street Saturday night when a vehicle traveling east on South 84th Street hit him.

Klutchko was killed.

The 47-year-old driver was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of DWI and vehicular homicide. He has not yet been charged.

