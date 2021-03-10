Crime
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunken driver in Tacoma is identified
A motorcyclist pushing his broken down bike across a Tacoma street was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver last weekend, Tacoma police said.
The motorcyclist was identified as 55-year-old David Klutchko.
He was pushing his motorcycle across South Alaska Street Saturday night when a vehicle traveling east on South 84th Street hit him.
Klutchko was killed.
The 47-year-old driver was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of DWI and vehicular homicide. He has not yet been charged.
