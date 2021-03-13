Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Getty Images

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Michael Sheehan

Age: 65.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 1700 block of 193rd Avenue Court SW, Lakebay.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of three counts of voyeurism in King County for spying on women through their bathroom windows. Convicted in 2004 of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation in King County for peeping on a woman while she changed in her home. Convicted in 1992 of second-degree criminal trespass in King County for peering in the window of a teenage girl’s room while she was undressing.

Sex offender treatment: He completed a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Steven Dejarlais

Age: 52.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of rape by force in San Diego, California, for sexually assaulting a female acquaintance as she walked to her front door. Convicted in 1994 of third-degree rape and violation of a protection order in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1990 of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in San Diego. He was civilly committed to the California Department of State Hospitals in 2012 after being found to be a sexually violent predator and was released this year.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Alexander Kutzke

Age: 31.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 8300 block of Lackey Road NW, Vaughn.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of third-degree child rape in Kitsap County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Convicted in 2006 of first-degree child molestation in Kitsap County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl after luring her into his bedroom by asking for help cleaning.

Sex offender treatment: He completed a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.