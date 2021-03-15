Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead in Puyallup on Monday

A drive-by shooting Monday afternoon left a young man dead in Puyallup, according to police. The suspect vehicle and its occupant are at large.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of 8th Street NW at about 2:35 p.m., according to Puyallup police.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene, police said. He was near the front porch of a residence. 911 callers reported a shooting.

Surrounding streets have been blocked off, and police urged citizens to avoid the area.

“Detectives are still trying to sort things out,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Jason Visnaw.

Visnaw said the initial description of the vehicle is a light tan Dodge Durango, Chevy Blazer or similar.

Visnaw urged anyone who might have knowledge of the shooting or suspect to call the Puyallup police tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.