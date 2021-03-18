Fire seriously damages commercial building in Tacoma

A fire severely damaged a commercial building in Tacoma early Thursday, according to the Fire Department.

The blaze broke out about 4:45 a.m. at the Puget Sound Chiropractic Center in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue. By the time crews arrived, part of the building had collapsed and heavy flames could be seen on the roof.

It took Tacoma firefighters about 45 minutes to douse the flames and enter the business to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

No one was injured.