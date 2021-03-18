Crime

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Puyallup is identified

A 20-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting in Puyallup has been identified.

Antonio Luis Erb, of Puyallup, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested in the homicide, which took place about 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 8th Street NW.

Officers arrived on scene and found “numerous expended shell cartridges in the street,” Capt. Jason Visnaw said.

Erb was lying near the front porch of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described seeing a tan-colored Dodge Durango or Chevrolet Blazer leaving the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is asked to call the Puyallup police tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.

