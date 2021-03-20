Crime

Man suspected of shooting, killing mother inside University Place apartment

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 22-year-old man shot and killed his mother in their University Place apartment Friday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man called 911 about 6:35 p.m. “and basically said what he did,” sheriff’s spokesman Darren Moss said.

Deputies rushed to the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West and found a 43-year-old woman inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Nobody else was present at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have not released information about why the man shot his mother.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
