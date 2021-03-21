Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Raymond Patee Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Raymond Patee

Age: 36.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Steven Conklin

Age: 32.

Description: 6-foot and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County fpr sexually assaulting a young boy. Convicted in 2010 of second-degree child assault and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Mark McCloud

Age: 53.

Description: 6-foot and 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1900 block of East 63rd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for forcing his way into the apartment of a woman and sexually assaulting her.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police dets. Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.







Brandon Mayes

Age: 27.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2018 of second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and third-degree assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police dets. Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.