Man fatally shot by wife in their Tacoma home has been identified

A man shot to death by his wife at their Tacoma home earlier this month has been identified.

Andrew Craig Schoolmaster, 55, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was shot the morning of March 14 in the 4400 block of South 49th Street and died the following day at an area hospital.

His 43-year-old wife was also shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

She ran to a neighbor’s house asking for help and told them her husband had shot her.

Police are still investigating what sparked the incident, whether Schoolmaster indeed shot his wife and how many guns were involved.

Schoolmaster’s wife has not been arrested or charged in the homicide.