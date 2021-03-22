Man charged in fatal wreck that killed woman at Puyallup intersection

Stock photo Getty Images

A man has been charged in a crash that killed a woman at a Puyallup intersection after he allegedly ran a red light.

Anthony Younger, 47, was charged Monday with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. He is set to be arraigned this afternoon.

The collision occurred Friday at a three-way intersection near Pioneer Way East, Woodland Avenue East and 72nd Avenue East on the city’s western limit.

Killed was Karen Wyciskala, 63.

Charging papers give this account of the crash:

Witnesses told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies they saw Younger speeding and driving erratically in a Toyota Camry shortly before the wreck, and that it appeared he was arguing with a female passenger.

Wyciskala was in a Toyota 4Runner traveling south from Pioneer to Woodland with a green light.

Younger, who had a red light, did not stop at the traffic signal and his Toyota Camry struck the side of Wyciskala’s SUV and pushed it into nearby brush.

Wyciskala was pronounced dead at the scene.

Younger and his passenger had to be extricated from their vehicle.

When deputies asked Younger what happened, “He said, ‘We were fighting and I thought I was hot shit,’” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He allegedly admitted to having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Toxicology test results have not come back yet.

Younger was not seriously injured in the crash. His passenger suffered a broken clavicle and a tear in her abdomen.