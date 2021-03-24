2 men shot during attempted home invasion robbery at Puyallup apartment

Police tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men were shot late Tuesday during an attempted home invasion robbery at a Puyallup apartment, police said.

Detectives believe the two men, both in their 20s, went with a third man to the Riverside Park apartments in the 3100 block of East Main Avenue and entered a home through an unlocked door.

The person who lives there, a 19-year-old man, fired multiple rounds at the intruders and struck two.

Officers were called to the shooting about 10:50 p.m. and found one intruder lying on the grounds of the apartment complex. Another intruder was found down the street. Both were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

The third intruder has not been found.

The man in the apartment who shot them is cooperating with investigators, according to the Police Department.

Police do not believe the attempted home invasion was random.

“There appears to be a connection between the apartment and the individuals, and thus there is no community safety concern,” Capt. Ryan Portmann said in a written statement.

Prosecutors may file charges against the two intruders. The case is under review.