No arrest after officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake

Getty Images

Investigators on Wednesday morning were looking into an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake.

The female officer involved was not injured. The suspect is not custody.

Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss declined to say whether it was the officer or suspect, or both, who fired shots.

“She had responded to a call at the gas station about the suspect vehicle,” Moss said.

About 9:10 a.m., the officer called over the radio that shots had been fired in the 19800 block of state Route 410.

Investigators have not said what type of call the officer was responding to or what led up to the shooting.

The suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting, Moss said.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.