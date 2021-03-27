Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Daniel E. Davis Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Daniel Davis

Age: 38.

Description: 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1700 block of South 82nd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2001 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: It is unclear if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Barry Barker

Age: 58.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 on two counts of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

David Borsheim

Age: 67.

Description: 6-foot and 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 15600 block of 116th Street East, Puyallup.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of attempted second-degree assault with sexual motivation and first-degree incest in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman. Convicted in 1993 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 1991 of second-degree criminal trespass in Pierce County for peeping through the window of a teenage girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.