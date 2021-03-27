Deputy stabbed, suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Yelm

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputy was stabbed Friday evening in Yelm after responding to a report of a man making threats. The deputy reportedly fired her weapon at the man. Thurston County Sheriff's Office

A Thurston County Sheriff Office’s (TCSO) deputy and a suspect were both hospitalized following a Friday night officer-involved shooting in Yelm.

According to police, the deputy was sent to a home in the 16900 block of Holly Street SE following a 911 call that a white male was at the location making threats and refusing to leave.

Police say that within two minutes of her arrival, she had radioed in that she had discharged her weapon and had been stabbed.

Backup from the Yelm police department and the TCSO arrived on scene where they began to render aid to both the suspect and the deputy.

The deputy, who is in her mid thirties, was transported to St. Peters Hospital where police say she is undergoing surgery but is in stable condition.

According to KOMO, the suspect was taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center. The suspect is in his 40s and is said to be in serious condition.

The incident will be investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team.