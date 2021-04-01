Crime

Driver, 71, dies of injuries sustained in I-5 collision in Tacoma

A 71-year-old man involved in a crash on an Interstate 5 off-ramp in Tacoma has died of his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Hampton Gillespie died at St. Joseph Medical Center, where he’d been hospitalized since the March 18 collision at southbound I-5 and the exit to South 56th Street.

Troopers say Gillespie struck a Subaru Forester while trying to pass it, and his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

His passenger, a 52-year-old Auburn woman, was not injured. Neither was the other driver, a 26-year-old Tacoma woman.

