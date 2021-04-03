Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Harry Fox Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Harry Fox

Age: 77.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 3700 block of East F Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1995 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman with learning disabilities. Convicted in 1975 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Donald Gamer

Age: 74.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200th block of 86th Avenue East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1973 of indecent liberties in Thurston County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Convicted in 1980 on two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for approaching three young girls at an elementary school where he worked, asking them to help him clean, exposing himself and asking the girls to touch him. Convicted in 1990 of sexual assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl at a park. Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Richard Johnson

Age: 64.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200th block of 86th Avenue East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1976 of second-degree statutory rape in Chelan County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. Convicted in 1978 of first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault for luring two boys, aged 11 and 14, to his home. Johnson threatened to kill them with a butcher knife, tied them up and sexually assaulted the older boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Theodore Wright

Age: 29.

Description: 6 feet and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5200 block of 126th Avenue Court East, Edgewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of first-degree promoting prostitution, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of violating a sexual assault protection order in King County for pimping a teenage girl and trying to intimidate her into changing her story.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.