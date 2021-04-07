Woman fatally shot while driving on Ruston Way in Tacoma

Tacoma Police Department

A 29-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving on Tacoma’s Ruston Way late Tuesday, police said.

The woman has not been identified.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Ruston Way by people who heard gunshots. They found a vehicle crashed into a pole on the north side of the road. Next to the vehicle was the victim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details have been released about the shooting or a motive. Police have not arrested anyone for the homicide.

Ruston Way between North 49th and Dale Street was closed for hours during the investigation.