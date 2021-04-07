Semi-truck driver who died after brakes failed in Puyallup has been identified

A semi-trailer driver who died Monday after his brakes gave out and he crashed into a Puyallup warehouse has been identified.

The driver was George Earl Dunn III, 45, of Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was about 7:30 a.m. Monday that Dunn was traveling north on Waller Road. When he reached the intersection with Pioneer Way East, he was unable to brake.

He managed to avoid striking several vehicles before his truck tipped over and struck a warehouse, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The impact crushed the driver’s cabin. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Dunn was not speeding and the Washington State Patrol said there were no skid marks on the road to indicate that his brakes were working properly.