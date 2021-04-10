Here are this week’s sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Manuel Lopez

Age: 66.

Description: 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1977 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for raping a woman. Convicted in 1979 of burglary with intent to commit rape in Sonoma County, California, for breaking into the home of a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. Convicted in 1994 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint. Convicted in 2002 of bribing a witness, possession of a controlled substance and residential burglary in Pierce County for breaking into a teenage girl’s bedroom while she was sleeping, molesting her and offering her money not to tell anyone what he did.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Robert Hegwald

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200th block of 86th Avenue East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1989 of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 1992 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Leo F. Nicholas

Age: 57.

Description: 6-foot and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 8200 block of 20th Avenue East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for attempting to rape a developmentally disabled 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping. Convicted in 1992 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for trying to sexually assault a female friend. Convicted in 1995 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for exposing himself to a store clerk and fondling her.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.