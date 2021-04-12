Woman dies after head-on collision in Graham

A close-up photo of police lights by night Getty Images

A woman whose car was struck head-on by another vehicle in Graham last month has died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Sherry Newcomb, 70, died at St. Joseph Medical Center after the March 24 collision on state Route 161 at 194th Street East.

A 47-year-old woman was traveling south on SR 161 in a Toyota Tacoma when she crossed the center lane to avoid hitting cars stopping for traffic, according to the Washington State Patrol.

She struck Newcomb’s Chevy Uplander, which had been heading northbound.

Troopers said the collision was caused by inattentive driving.

The Toyota’s driver has not been criminally charged in Newcomb’s death.