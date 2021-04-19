2 injured, 18 displaced by fire that destroyed Tacoma apartment building

Two were injured and 18 displaced in a Tacoma apartment fire that occurred early Monday in the 4300 block of S. 41st St Courtesy

Two people were injured and 18 displaced after a fire destroyed a Tacoma apartment building early Monday, according to the Fire Department.

The blaze was reported about 2:15 a.m. at the Forest Hill Village apartments in the 4300 block of South 41st Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from three floors of the building and the roof.

Firefighters issued a second alarm, which brought more personnel to fight the flames. It took about five hours for 20 firefighters to cut a section off the roof to prevent the fire from spreading to more apartments and completely put out the fire.

Thirty units were damaged.

Two people suffered minor injuries. One was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have lost their homes to the blaze.