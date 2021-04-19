Crime

2 killed when driver loses control, car strikes trees near Gig Harbor

Two people were killed Saturday when a car lost control and struck two trees near Artondale, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A 26-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius traveling west on 40th Street NW just after 8 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The car struck a telephone pole guide line and two trees at 83rd Avenue NW and 40th Street NW before coming to rest 10 feet down an embankment, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Both the driver and a 27-year-old man in the passenger seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither has been identified.

Investigators have not determined what caused the woman to lose control of the car.

