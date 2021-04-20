Crime

Woman shot to death on Tacoma’s Ruston Way has been identified

A woman shot to death while driving on Tacoma’s Ruston Way has been identified.

Mariela Vargas-Brown, 29, died April 6 of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several people called 911 about 10:30 p.m. that night after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into a pole on the north side of the road in the 4300 block of Ruston Way. Vargas-Brown was lying next to the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested, and detectives have not released details about the shooting or a motive.

“Mari will always be missed she touched so many people with her smile, her laughter, the way she accepted everyone,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

