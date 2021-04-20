Crime

Death of man at Tacoma bar ruled a homicide

A close-up photo of police lights by night Alex Schmidt Getty Images

A 64-year-old man who was injured at a Tacoma bar earlier this month has died, police said.

Detectives declined to release details about what happened or how the man was injured.

It is being investigated as a homicide, police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said. No one has been arrested.

Just before midnight April 10, someone called 911 and requested medical aid for the injured man at a bar in the 4000 block of McKinley Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office last week ruled his death a homicide but has not released the cause of death.

