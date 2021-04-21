Crime

Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Pierce County has died

A 30-year-old man struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Midland area Friday has died of his injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

It was about 11:20 p.m. Friday that a passerby called 911 after spotting an unconscious man lying in the 7700 block of Portland Avenue East.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, he died.

No one has been arrested.

The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived and no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

