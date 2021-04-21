Woman killed after car hit 2 trees near Gig Harbor is identified

Stock photo Getty Images

A woman who died last weekend after losing control of her car near Artondale and hitting two trees has been identified.

Michele Williams, 26, was traveling west on 40th Street NW just after 8 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of a Toyota Prius, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The car left the roadway at 83rd Avenue NW, struck a telephone pole guide line and two trees before coming to rest about 10 feet down an embankment.

Both Williams and her passenger, a 26-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger has not yet been publicly identified.

It is unknown what caused Williams to lose control of the vehicle.