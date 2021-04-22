Passenger killed after car struck 2 trees near Gig Harbor has been identified

Getty Images

A man killed when the car he was riding in struck two trees in Artondale has been identified.

Noah Zushya Skolnik, 27, of Bellingham, was the front seat passenger in a Toyota Prius that crashed Saturday night near 40th Street NW and 83rd Avenue NW.

Both he and the driver, 26-year-old Michele Williams, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was driving west on 40th Street NW when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle hit a telephone pole guide line and two trees before stopping about 10 feet down an embankment, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators have not figured out what caused Williams to lose control of the car.