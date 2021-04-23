Man shot to death outside Tacoma apartment building

A man was shot to death outside a Tacoma apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of South 96th Street and found an unresponsive 29-year-old man outside a building. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old man, waited on scene for police to arrive after calling 911. He was taken into custody.

No details have been released about what led up to the shooting or a motive.