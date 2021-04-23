Crime

Man shot to death outside Tacoma apartment building

A man was shot to death outside a Tacoma apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of South 96th Street and found an unresponsive 29-year-old man outside a building. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old man, waited on scene for police to arrive after calling 911. He was taken into custody.

No details have been released about what led up to the shooting or a motive.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service