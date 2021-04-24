Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Mark Davis Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Mark Davis

Age: 66.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of sexual assault in Tacoma Municipal Court for groping a woman. Convicted in 1996 of attempted indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Pierce County for luring a woman to a vacant home with drugs then physically and sexually assaulting her. Convicted in 1984 of assault with intent to commit sexual battery in Memphis, Tennessee, for breaking into a woman’s home and touching her inappropriately.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Travis A. Empey

Age: 38.

Description: 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 5400 block of Clarkston Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2009 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Convicted in 2011 on three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in Bayfield County, Wisconsin, for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and two boys aged 11 and 15. Convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2011, 2012 and 2013 in Pierce County.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989.

Leo F. Nicholas

Age: 33.

Description: 5-foot-5 and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2017 of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Cowlitz County for images found on his cell phone. Convicted in 2013 of sexual exploitation of a minor in Cowlitz County for taking photos of a 5-month-old girl’s genitalia.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989.