Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunken driver on SR 7 in Spanaway

Getty Images

A motorcyclist died Sunday night after colliding with a suspected drunken driver in Spanaway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. on state Route 7 at 268th Street East.

A 30-year-old Spanaway man was traveling north in the southbound lanes and when he tried to move into the northbound lanes, he lost control of his 1996 Honda Civic. Troopers say the man’s car fishtailed into the southbound lanes and was struck by the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old Roy man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified.

SR 7 was blocked for more than four hours while the State Patrol investigated the collision.

The Honda driver was believed to be intoxicated. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with unknown injuries and is expected to be arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and DUI.