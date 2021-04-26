Father arrested after 8-year-old daughter shot, critically injured

Getty Images

Police say an 8-year-old Federal Way girl is in critical condition after being shot by her father, who was handling a gun inside the family’s apartment.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway.

Medical personnel at St. Francis Hospital called officers about 11:30 a.m. to report a girl had been brought in with a gunshot wound. The girl was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

She is not expected to survive, police said.

Her 35-year-old father was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

He told detectives he was handling the gun in the apartment when it went off. A bullet traveled through at least two walls in the apartment before striking the girl, who was in another room.