Suspected drunken driver charged in SR 7 crash that killed motorcyclist

Getty Images

A suspected drunken driver was charged Tuesday in the death of a motorcyclist after a collision in Spanaway.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Sammy Petersen, 30, with vehicular homicide in the death of Scott. V. Beschta, a 58-year-old Roy man. Petersen pleaded not guilty at arraignment. Superior Court Judge Diana L. Kiesel set bail at $75,000 and told him that he’s required to have an alcohol-monitoring device if he’s released.

The crash took place just before 9 p.m. Sunday on state Route 7 near 268th Street East.

Troopers said Petersen was driving north in the southbound lanes and when he tried to move into the northbound lanes, he lost control of his 1996 Honda Civic. The car fishtailed into the southbound lanes and collided with Beschta’s Harley Davidson.

A witness told investigators Petersen was driving fast in the northbound lanes and when Petersen tried to pass a vehicle, his Honda collided with the motorcycle.

Beschta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson was extracted from the Honda and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. Troopers noted he had bloodshot, watery eyes.

He admitted to having four shots of whiskey hours before the collision, according to charging papers.

Staff writer Alexis Krell contributed to this report.