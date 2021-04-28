Girl, 8, dies after being shot in Federal Way apartment while dad handled gun

Stock photo Getty Images

An 8-year-old Federal Way girl shot while her father was handling a gun in their apartment has died, officials said.

The girl has not been publicly identified.

Her 35-year-old dad was arrested Sunday after the shooting, which occurred at an apartment building in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway.

Police say the father was handling the gun when it went off and a bullet traveled through three walls before striking the girl, who was in another room.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital about 11:30 a.m. and medical personnel alerted police of the shooting. The girl was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died.

The father was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has not been criminally charged.