Crime

Girl, 8, dies after being shot in Federal Way apartment while dad handled gun

Stock photo
Stock photo Getty Images

An 8-year-old Federal Way girl shot while her father was handling a gun in their apartment has died, officials said.

The girl has not been publicly identified.

Her 35-year-old dad was arrested Sunday after the shooting, which occurred at an apartment building in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway.

Police say the father was handling the gun when it went off and a bullet traveled through three walls before striking the girl, who was in another room.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital about 11:30 a.m. and medical personnel alerted police of the shooting. The girl was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died.

The father was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has not been criminally charged.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service