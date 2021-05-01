Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Vincent E. Wallace Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Vincent Wallace

Age: 58.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2008 of attempted indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating outside a business although he claimed his pants had just fallen down. Convicted in 2016 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself and rubbing his genitals on cars at a shopping center.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Raymond Patee

Age: 36.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Charles Crittendon

Age: 69.

Description: 6-foot and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2100 block of South J Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman at knife-point.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989.