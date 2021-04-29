Crime

No one arrested after Pierce County man stabbed in neck, critically injured

A man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck early Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 5 a.m. to the 2400 block of 96th Street South and found a 59-year-old man suffering from a severe neck wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
