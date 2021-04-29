Crime
No one arrested after Pierce County man stabbed in neck, critically injured
A man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck early Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called about 5 a.m. to the 2400 block of 96th Street South and found a 59-year-old man suffering from a severe neck wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.
