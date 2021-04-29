Crime

Man fatally shot outside Tacoma apartment complex is identified

A man fatally shot outside a Tacoma apartment complex last week has been identified.

Tuuaipea Masaniai, 29, died of a gunshot wound to the chest April 22, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of South 96th Street by the suspected shooter, who remained on scene.

Masaniai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old man who lives in the area, was taken into custody but has not been criminally charged.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
