Man fatally shot outside Tacoma apartment complex is identified

A man fatally shot outside a Tacoma apartment complex last week has been identified.

Tuuaipea Masaniai, 29, died of a gunshot wound to the chest April 22, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of South 96th Street by the suspected shooter, who remained on scene.

Masaniai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old man who lives in the area, was taken into custody but has not been criminally charged.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting.