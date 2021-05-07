Motorcyclist killed after striking semi-trailer on I-5 in Lakewood has been identified

A 28-year-old motorcyclist who died Tuesday after striking a semi-trailer on Interstate 5 in Lakewood has been identified as Jacob Bullimore.

Troopers say Bullimore and another motorcyclist were speeding and passing vehicles about 11:40 p.m. when Bullimore lost control near Gravelly Lake Drive and hit the semi.

He was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he died.

The truck driver and other motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Oak Harbor man, were not injured. The motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Troopers said Bullimore and the other motorcyclist were traveling more than 100 mph. Speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the collision.

A GoFundMe site has raised more than $33,000 for his son, Uriah.