Man changing a tire on I-5 in Tacoma struck, killed by distracted driver

Washington State Patrol

A man changing a tire on the side of Interstate 5 in Tacoma was struck and killed by a distracted driver Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim has not been identified.

Troopers were called about 9 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-5 near South 38th Street and found a man dead on the shoulder of the freeway.

The woman who hit the man changing the tire remained on scene.

She admitted to being distracted by her cell phone when she struck the man, Trooper Robert Reyer said. The woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.