A man was shot and seriously injured in Tacoma Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred about 7:35 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Fawcett Avenue.

Officers were called to the area and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.