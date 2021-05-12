Dog, 11 puppies abandoned in Point Defiance Park bathroom

A pit bull was abandoned in a bathroom stall at Point Defiance Park with a suitcase full of 11 puppies tied to her.

The 4-year-old dog was starving and emaciated, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Several of the week-old puppies were suffering from strangles, a hereditary condition that causes facial swelling and skin lesions.

A woman who found the abandoned pups May 5 is now fostering the dogs while they receive veterinarian treatment.

“Mama dog and puppies are doing well,” said Lindsey Heaney, spokeswoman for the Humane Society. “Mom is very social and loving.”

Humane Society staff named the mother dog Oolong. The puppies were all named after coffees and teas: Coconut, Peppermint, Venti, Chai, Earl Gray, Macha, Chamomile, Macchiato, Mocha and Caramel.

It will be several months before the puppies are up for adoption, and in the meantime, the Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of the dogs.

Police are unsure who left the dogs in the restroom and how long they were there before they were found.