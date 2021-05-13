Troopers seek hit-run-driver who injured 2 on Interstate 5 near Fife

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two people on Interstate 5 near Fife last weekend.

Troopers say the driver of a gray 2010 Lexus sedan struck a guardrail in the southbound lanes at 54th Avenue East about 4 a.m. Saturday (May 8) and pulled over to check the damage.

Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and were standing in front of the guardrail when a vehicle swerved to avoid the wreckage and struck the two men standing on the side of I-5.

That driver did not stop and fled southbound on I-5. Investigators believe the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan but have not been able to figure out the make or model. They said the right side of the car’s front bumper and right fender likely suffered damage.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call Det. Brooke Bova at 253-538-3202.