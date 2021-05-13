Crime

1 of 2 men shot in double homicide in Tacoma has been identified

One of two men shot to death in Tacoma last weekend have been identified.

William Dealavone Jones, 30, died May 9 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The second victim has not been publicly identified.

Police have not arrested anyone in the double homicide, which occurred about 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way.

People in the area called 911 after hearing gunshots and when officers arrived, they found the two victims in a parking lot. Police and paramedics both gave first aid but the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive was given.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service